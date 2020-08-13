Kicking Store’s Door And Resisting Arrest Lands Valley Springs Man Behind Bars

Calaveras County Sheriff View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – An argument over a girlfriend turned violent when a Valley Springs man reportedly tried to take the quarrel inside a nearby store and ended up handcuffed on a $50,000 bond.

Arrested was 30-year-old Braden Beaumont Griffin who Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials say got into a disagreement with another man in the parking lot of the Burson Market located at 3000 Highway 12 in Burson on Tuesday afternoon. Griffin was apparently looking for his girlfriend and upset at another man who he believed knew her whereabouts.

The quarrel ignited into criminal threats made by Griffin against the victim, who then fled inside the store. When Griffin attempted to follow him into the store a female clerk held the glass door shut, telling him he could not enter. Griffin then allegedly kicked the door, producing a large crack. He left when the clerk told him she had called 911.

The damage to the door totaled about $1,200 in damage and deputies began an investigation. Later that night they got a tip that Griffin was at a residence in the 13000 block of Camanche Parkway in Burson. When deputies tried to handcuff him, he began pulling away in an attempt to escape arrest, describe investigators. However, the struggle lasted a couple of minutes, but long enough for deputies to smell the odor of alcoholic on him.