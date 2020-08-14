Forest Health Improvements Around Stanislaus River Canyon

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on a project going through the review process that would cover 117,000 acres in the Stanislaus National Forest.

It is referred to as the Social and Ecological Resilience Across the Landscape (SERAL) project. It is situated south and east of the North Fork Stanislaus River and north and west of Highway 108. It covers portions of the Calaveras, Mi-Wok, and Summit Ranger districts.

The proposal includes the use of prescribed fire, hand thinning conifers, mastication, mechanical forest thinning treatments, non-native invasive weed control and limited salvage operations. It is designed to improve the health of the forest while also benefiting local economy.

Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken will provide an overview and provide a planned timeline.

In addition, Acting Stanislaus National Forest Fire Chief Rebecca Johnson will provide an update on the summer fire season in the forest. It has been a busy few weeks with lightning caused fires.