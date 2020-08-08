Filing Period Extended In Some Local Races

Tuolumne County Voting View Photo

Sonora, CA — The filing deadline for local school boards and special districts closed on Friday, but it was extended until Wednesday for races in which the incumbent is not running.

One of those races is for the TUD board of directors, where incumbent board president Bob Rucker declined to seek re-election. The current candidates for three open seats are incumbents Ron Kopf and Barbara Balen, former board member Jim Grinnell, and newcomer Lisa Murphy. Other candidates could file ahead of Wednesday’s deadline, other then the incumbent Rucker.

The other race of high interest is Columbia School Board, in which there are two seats. Incumbents Mary Rose Rutikanga and Jo Rodefer are both seeking re-election, along with challengers Tom Stewart, Rebekah Sandlin, Molly Day, Carol Jackson and Andi Thomas.

All voters in Tuolumne County will receive a vote by mail ballot ahead of the November 3 election. They are scheduled to be mailed out the week of October 5.