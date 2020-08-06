Small Business Fairness Act Approved by Assembly Jobs Committee

Mother Lode’s new Senator for District 8, Andreas Borgeas View Photo

The Small Business Fairness Act, introduced by Senator Andreas Borgeas (R–Fresno), was approved with bipartisan support by the Assembly Committee on Jobs, Economic Development and the Economy on Tuesday.

Borgeas was Thursday's KVML "Newsmaker of the Day".

Also known as Senate Bill 1457, the bill requires state agencies to work with small businesses and establish policies to waive or reduce penalties and fines for small businesses. Senator Borgeas, who has been a staunch advocate for helping small businesses during the pandemic, says the bill will help struggling businesses amidst the economic fallout resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Small businesses and their employees are an essential part of our economy,” said Senator Borgeas. “The state of California must do everything in its power to help them recover as they struggle to survive from this pandemic-induced recession. Providing the opportunity for waiving and reducing fines for small businesses is a significant step on the pathway to economic recovery.”

SB 1457 allows state agencies to express restraint in administering fines and allows state agencies the discretion to consider the severity of a violation and the steps a businesses may have taken to comply before issuing a fine.

The bill has the support of the United Chamber Advocacy Network and the California Manufacturers and Technology Association. Now, it heads to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.

