CCWD Anticipates ‘Boil Water’ Advisory Will Be In Place Through Early Friday

CCWD Boil Water Advisory View Photo

San Andreas, CA – It will be at least until Friday until 1,000-plus Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) customers under a ‘boil water’ advisory will be able to drink or cook with water directly from the tap.

CCWD officials share that Tuesday’s water main break on the district’s Reach 1 pipeline replacement project in the Avery area earlier reported here, was repaired by the afternoon after which the system was flushed, and water pressure restored. At the time, the district reported 500-plus customers affected but it turned out to be roughly twice that number. They describe the impacted area as on the Highway 4 corridor between Hunters Dam Road and Brice Station.

However, since state regulations require that a boil water advisory remains in effect until two rounds of water quality test results are completed with negative outcomes for contamination, and district officials say they were not able to send the first sample until early today, the need to boil water or used bottled water for drinking and cooking continues until at least Friday morning.

The two tests, which must be sequential, each take 24 hours with the second one due to be taken Thursday morning.

CCWD officials say they sent out a recorded message to the affected customers and hand-delivered boil water notices to each customer who could not be reached by phone, adding that a similar canvassing effort will take place as soon as the boil water advisory can be lifted.

The Reach 1 pipeline replacement, described as a critical project for district customers in the area, is utilizing design and components that officials say will greatly reduce the likelihood of similar future events. Despite the water main break setback, the project is on schedule to be completed by the end of this summer. For more information, please call CCWD Customer Service at customerservice@ccwd.org or 209 754–3543.