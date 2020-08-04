CCWD Issues ‘Boil Water’ Advisory To Some Hwy 4 Corridor Customers

CCWD Boil Water Advisory View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras residents in some of the Highway 4 corridor communities are being told to boil their water for now due to a water main break earlier today.

According to Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) officials, an eight-inch water line was damaged while a crew was working on the district’s Reach 1 Pipeline Replacement Project.

As a safety precaution, the district, in conjunction with the State Water Resources Control Board and Division of Drinking Water is advising the 500-plus water customers from Hunter Dam Road West on Highway 4 past Forest Meadows to just beyond Strawberry Hill to not drink the water from their taps without boiling it first to kill any bacteria or other organisms.

They emphasize that failure to follow the advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness. The proper boiling protocol includes bringing all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and then letting it cool before using. Another option would be to use bottled water. Officials advise customers to use boiled or bottled water for drinking and food preparation until further notice.

Although it will render water with a chlorine-like taste and smell, residents unable to boil water or use bottled water may use eight drops (1/8 teaspoon) of fresh, unscented, liquid household bleach per gallon of clear water or 16 drops (1/4 teaspoon) per gallon of cloudy water, mix thoroughly, and allow it to stand for 30 minutes before using. Water disinfection tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions.

CCWD officials anticipate that customers in the affected service area will have to continue following the boil water advisory for the next two to three days until sets of water testing lab results come back confirming the water is safe to drink. They also apologize for the inconvenience. For more information, call CCWD Customer Service at 209 754-3543.