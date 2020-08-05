Increase In Calaveras County COVID-19 Cases

Calaveras Public Health - Covid-19 View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County reports there were 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the reporting period that spanned over the weekend and through yesterday.

To date, Calaveras has had 136 confirmed cases. 106 have recovered and 29 remain active.

The health department adds, “The additional cases include two females and one male between the 0 to 17 years of age, two females and one male between 18 to 49 years of age, and two females and three males between 50-64 years of age. Five cases were reported in District 1, District 3 had one case, District 4 had three cases, and District 5 had two cases. There were no cases reported in District 2.”

“Folks should continue basic actions to slow the spread of the virus in Calaveras County – wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and practice physical distancing,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. “We have to remain vigilant against this virus. Gatherings of any size carries a risk of getting infected with COVID-19, especially when physical distancing cannot be guaranteed. For this reason, people should wear a face mask when are around other people.”