Driver Flown To Modesto Following Solo Crash On Hwy 120

HWY 120 Crash Aug 4 2020 CHP Photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – CHP officials are releasing details of a solo crash that occurred just before noon on Highway 120.

According to Sonora Unit CHP officials, around 11:30 a.m. 54-year-old Sarah Freitas of Hughson was driving her 2015 Chevy Camaro westbound on the highway west of Rushing Hill Lookout at approximately 65 miles per hour when she entered a left-hand curve in the roadway and was unable to negotiate it.

As a result, she traveled off the north edge onto a dirt and grass shoulder for approximately 300 feet until the front of her vehicle crashed into a tree. She sustained moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.

CHP officers state she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision and neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash