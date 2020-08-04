City Of Angels Relocates Its City Hall

Angels Camp, CA — Moves to make Angels Camp City government services a ‘one-stop-shop’ has resulted in a physical move of its City Hall.

On Tuesday afternoon, Angels Camp city officials sent out a public announcement, notifying residents that City Hall services have relocated from its long-time location on Main Street-highway 49 to 200 Monte Verda Street, Suite B where it is now co-located with the Community Development Department next to the Police Department.

They explain that the move will allow staff to work more efficiently and provide a single “go-to” location for residents and businesses.

They add that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, City Hall and Community Development are still closed for in-person services but most City services are available online. In an effort to limit exposure to employees and community members, the public is encouraged to visit the city’s website by clicking here.

Those with questions, concerns, or needing assistance may call City Hall at 209 736-2181 or email COA@angelscamp.gov.