Update: Fire In Columbia Area

By B.J. Hansen
Fire near Columbia

Update at 8:50pm: Officials have stopped the spread of a fire on Sawmill Flat Road near Covington Road. Activity will continue in the area while firefighters mop-up the incident. No evacuations were required.

Original story posted at 8:47pm: Columbia, CA — A vehicle fire has extended into a small patch of vegetation in the Columbia area this evening.

It is located near Sawmill Flat Road and Covington Road. It is approximately 1/2 acre in size. Be prepared for activity in the area.

