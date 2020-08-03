Update: Air, Ground Units Respond To Groveland Fire Incident

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 1:23 p.m. CAL Fire officials say firefighters and aircraft have searched for smoke and flames in the Groveland after a reported fire incident in the Groveland area.

The incident, dubbed the Thiel Fire, near Wards Ferry and Thiel roads turned out to be unfounded.

Original Post at 1:20 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Columbia aircraft and multiple ground units are among the responders to the Thiel Fire in Groveland.

It was toned out at 12:54 p.m. The incident is located near Wards Ferry and Thiel roads.

