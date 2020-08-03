Tax Measure And COVID Update On Supervisors Agenda

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — The first item on Tuesday’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting agenda will be an update from the public health department on the response to COVID-19.

The meeting gets underway at 9am. Then at 9:30am will an additional reading of an ordinance related to asking voters in November to increase the Transient Occupancy Tax from the current 10-percent to 12-percent.

The board will also discuss submitting comments to the Forest Service about the Social and Ecological Resilience Across the Landscape project. The comment period runs through the middle of the month. We reported earlier that the project spans approximately 117,000 acres located within the Yosemite Stanislaus Solutions’ collaborative area, south and east of the North Fork Stanislaus River, and north and west of Highway 108, with portions located on the Calaveras, Mi-Wok, and Summit Ranger districts.

