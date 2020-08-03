Yosemite Warns To Watch Out For Bears

A Bear In Yosemite View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Four bears have been hit by vehicles traveling through Yosemite National Park over the past three weeks.

Two were killed, and the other two survived, but suffered injuries, and limped away.

Yosemite officials report, “We will never know the severity of their injuries. It is important to remember that while traveling in the park, the posted speed limits are not only there to protect people, but to also protect wildlife in areas where animals cross the road.”

There are signs in many areas of the park reading, “Speeding Kills Bears,” in spots where bears have been frequently hit in recent years.

If you do hit an animal while in Yosemite and need immediate ranger response, you can report it to the park’s emergency communication center at 209/379-1992, or by leaving a message on the Save-A-Bear Hotline at 209/372-0322 if you believe that the animal is uninjured.

The National Park Service estimates that 400 bears have been hit by vehicles in the park since 1995.

Yosemite National Park is open at about half capacity this summer, and those who enter must have a reservation.