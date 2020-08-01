Traffic Safety Project To Impact Various Calaveras County Roads For Two Months

Calaveras County, CA – A traffic safety project will last nearly two months in Calaveras County and impact various roadways.

Beginning Monday, August 3, and continuing through the month of October, there will be traffic delays to accommodate layout and installation of delineators posts along the shoulders of several county-maintained roads. Delineators are poles with reflective tape on them, as shown in the image box. They can be used to direct traffic and warn drivers of things like a drop off at a road’s edge.

Calaveras County Public Works Department has hired McGuire-Pacific Constructors out of Auburn for the Delineator Installation Project. Crews will be installing the delineators weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The work requires layout operations to be conducted first. County roads officials say that should be complete by mid-August and will mainly require shoulder closures, with reduced traffic lanes and flaggers in some locations.

Then crews will begin the installation operations next, which also require one-way traffic and flaggers directing traffic due to large construction equipment that will be on site. Motorists can expect up to 10-minutes delays in some areas and are urged to use caution in the cone zones. Below is a list of the roadways impacted and where crews will be working.

Questions regarding the project can be directed to the county’s public works department at (209) 754-6401.