One More New COVID-19 Case In Tuolumne
Tuolumne County Public Health
Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports that one new Tuolumne County resident has been identified with coronavirus and is isolating today. Three individuals are no longer in isolation and are listed as recovered. Tuolumne residents tested 7,904, positive 132 (67 females and 65 males), hospitalized 3, active cases 15, total recovered 115.
The current Tuolumne county coronavirus rate is 99.33 in 100,000 which is just under the 100 per 100,000 level for the state’s county data monitoring program. No action will be taken until Tuolumne County is officially on the list and has gone through the established process with the state. Details are in the news story “When Will Tuolumne County Make The COVID-19 Watch List?” here.
Details about recent Coronavirus cases in Calaveras are here.
|County
|Active
|Date
|New Today
|Hospital/ICU
|Alpine
|0
|7/27
|0
|0
|Amador
|29
|7/28
|5
|4
|Calaveras
|27
|7/28
|7
|1
|Mariposa
|12
|7/29
|3
|0
|Madera*
|972
|7/29
|118
|40
|Merced*
|1,615
|7/29
|112
|79
|Mono*
|62
|7/29
|7
|1
|San Joaquin*
|1,741
|7/29
|286
|231/74
|Stanislaus*
|1,180
|7/29
|204
|142/50
|Tuolumne*
|18
|7/29
|1
|3
|County
|Recovered (new)
|Total Positives
|Deaths
|Alpine
|2(+1)
|2
|0
|Amador
|60(+5)
|89
|0
|Calaveras
|80(+36)
|108
|1
|Mariposa
|37(+1)
|51
|2
|Madera*
|972(47)
|1,850
|28
|Merced*
|2,225(+71)
|3,875
|35
|Mono*
|53(+4)
|124
|1
|San Joaquin*
|4,114(+79)
|11,209
|146
|Stanislaus*
|7,209(+155)
|8,492
|103
|Tuolumne*
|115(+3)
|132
|2
Tuolumne County Public Health Updates
If you are having COVID-like symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.
The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian).
It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:
- Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!
- Wear a face covering in public.
- Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.
- Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.
LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES
Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal
Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth
Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440
California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov
State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting
Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com
CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community