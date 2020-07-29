One More New COVID-19 Case In Tuolumne

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports that one new Tuolumne County resident has been identified with coronavirus and is isolating today. Three individuals are no longer in isolation and are listed as recovered. Tuolumne residents tested 7,904, positive 132 (67 females and 65 males), hospitalized 3, active cases 15, total recovered 115.

The current Tuolumne county coronavirus rate is 99.33 in 100,000 which is just under the 100 per 100,000 level for the state’s county data monitoring program. No action will be taken until Tuolumne County is officially on the list and has gone through the established process with the state. Details are in the news story “When Will Tuolumne County Make The COVID-19 Watch List?” here.

Details about recent Coronavirus cases in Calaveras are here.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/ICU Alpine 0 7/27 0 0 Amador 29 7/28 5 4 Calaveras 27 7/28 7 1 Mariposa 12 7/29 3 0 Madera* 972 7/29 118 40 Merced* 1,615 7/29 112 79 Mono* 62 7/29 7 1 San Joaquin* 1,741 7/29 286 231/74 Stanislaus* 1,180 7/29 204 142/50 Tuolumne* 18 7/29 1 3 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (new) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2(+1) 2 0 Amador 60(+5) 89 0 Calaveras 80(+36) 108 1 Mariposa 37(+1) 51 2 Madera* 972(47) 1,850 28 Merced* 2,225(+71) 3,875 35 Mono* 53(+4) 124 1 San Joaquin* 4,114(+79) 11,209 146 Stanislaus* 7,209(+155) 8,492 103 Tuolumne* 115(+3) 132 2

Tuolumne County Public Health Updates

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian).

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

