Calaveras Reports Nine New Cases of COVID-19, Three Under The Age Of 17

Calaveras County COVID-19 cases by district View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Nine new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported by Calaveras Public Health officials with three being under 17 years of age.

The additional cases include one female and two males between 0 to 17 years of age, four females and one male between 18 to 49 years of age, and one male over the age of 65. Four cases were reported in District 1, which includes San Andreas and Valley Springs. Districts 2 that encompass the Mokelumne Hill, West Point and Mountain Ranch area, and District 3, including the communities of Angels Camp and Copperopolis, had one case each. District 5, including Milton, Jenny Lind and Rancho Calaveras, had three cases reported. Contract tracing investigations are underway.

“We must continue to do our part to ensure that we are on a path to recovery. As we wait for new treatments and a vaccine, there are actions people can do now that we know work,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. “Recovery is something we all want to see happen as quickly as possible. We can achieve this when local businesses and our community work together to keep each other safe and healthy. This means wearing a face covering, getting tested, washing your hands often, staying home if you are sick, and practicing physical distancing.” said Dr. Kelaita.

Currently, the county has108 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death reported. There are 27 active cases and 80 recovered. Public health officials relay that starting today they will no longer give the total number of people tested in the county. Instead, only the last 14-days of testing numbers will be provided, as they say, “This move aligns with the county data monitoring system put into action by the California Department of Public Health. Monitoring COVID-19 closely in Calaveras County will help keep the public informed and ready if restrictions are needed to slow the spread of COVID-19.”