When Will Tuolumne County Make The COVID-19 Watch List?

Sonora, CA – When will Tuolumne County be added to the state’s COVID-19 case surge watchlist? Local officials are still unsure.

County Public Health reports on Wednesday just one confirmed case. They did the same Tuesday and the reduction in cases has lowered the county’s 14-day case rate to 99.33/100k, or 99 new cases per 100,000 population in a 14-day period. This metric is just under the 100/100k mark for the state county watchlist.

Public Health officials note that there seem to be some delays in labs’ reporting results into CalREDIE, the statewide reporting system and that there are some delays with the reports of the county’s case numbers within the state site.

For those reasons, officials do not know when the state will add Tuolumne to the monitoring list but will provide updates when they receive more information.