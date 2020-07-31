Three More New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports that three new Tuolumne County residents have been identified with coronavirus and they are isolating today. Three individuals are no longer in isolation and are listed as recovered. One person went home from the hospital and is listed as recovered, one previously identified individual has been reassigned to their county of residence. Tuolumne residents tested: 7,920, positive 134 (68 females and 66 males), hospitalized 2, active cases 14, total recovered 118.

According to Public Health Director Michelle Jachetta the Sierra Conservation Center has one active COVID-19 case and eleven staff members who have returned to work. She notes the data on the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) is not up-to-date. The employees who tested positive at the prison are from various counties: eight from Tuolumne, three from Stanislaus, and one from Merced. All have returned to work except one from Stanislaus County.

Today’s new cases bring Tuolumne county’s 14-day case rate to 95.51 new cases per 100,000 population, remaining just below the 100/100k mark for the state county watch list. Tuolumne Public Health remarks, “It seems there are some delays in labs reporting results into CalREDIE, the statewide reporting system. It also seems that there are some delays with the reports of our case numbers within the state site. We do not know when the state will put us on the monitoring ‘watch list’, but will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.” Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools reported all Tuolumne schools will be doing distance learning as detailed here.

The most recent Calaveras update is here. Amador reported 21 new cases yesterday an has not released numbers yet today. According to the CDCR the county’s Mule Creek State Prison has three active inmates and eight staff members identified with coronavirus.

The number of San Joaquin COVID-19 deaths, 151, allows them to release details about comorbidity without violating HIPPA regulations. The report 43.1% had diabetes, 39.9% had cardiovascular disease, 19.6% none or unknown, 16.3% had chronic lung disease, and 7.8% had asthma. The total is more than 100% as patients can have multiple comorbidities. San Joaquin’s cases listed as recovered jumped by over 5,800 today to 9,951. Their website states they are currently experiencing significant delays in reporting due to increased volume and processing time.

Active Date New Today Hospital/ICU Alpine 0 7/27 0 0 Amador 49 7/29 21 4 Calaveras 27 7/28 7 1 Mariposa 6 7/30 0 0 Madera* 835 7/30 36 44 Merced* 1,646 7/30 31 79 Mono* 64 7/30 2 1 San Joaquin* 1,741 7/30 133 233/78 Stanislaus* 1,106 7/30 204 198/49 Tuolumne* 14 7/30 3 2 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (new) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 2(+1) 2 0 Amador 61(+1) 110 0 Calaveras 80(+36) 108 1 Mariposa 43(+6) 51 2 Madera* 1,023(51) 1,886 28 Merced* 2,225(+0) 3,906 35 Mono* 53(+4) 126 1 San Joaquin* 9,951(+5.8k) 11,342 151 Stanislaus* 7,209(+155) 8,492 103 Tuolumne* 118(+3) 134 2

Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools and our Interim County Health Officer issued a statement today regarding the start of the 20-21 school year. The Health Officer has been, and continues to, work closely with the County Superintendent of Schools and all of the district superintendents in planning for the start of school. Based on the many facets of the ongoing pandemic, including statewide requirements and guidance, and in consultation with the local Health Officer, the district superintendents and Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools have determined that the school year will start with students participating in school remotely.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian).

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

