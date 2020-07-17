New Tuolumne Covid-19 Cases, Some From The Sierra Conservation Center

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Health officials released the Thursday Coronavirus testing update. There were five new cases identified today, three of the cases are associated with the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) prison plus one of the four positive cases reported yesterday bringing the total associated with the prison to four. Tuolumne County Public Health says Sierra Conservation Center officials are working with them as a partner on testing and contact investigations. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) has also secured a vendor for ongoing mandatory staff testing statewide to help reduce the burden on county resources. According to the CDCR on July 6th 87 inmates were tested, with 99 more tested on the 7th, 192 tested on the 8th, 102 on the 9th, 93 on the 10th and 15 on the 11th.

As reported here a jail inmate tested positive and Public Health says they were identified through follow-up testing done due to a staff member testing positive. The individual is not a Tuolumne County resident, has been removed from our case count and transferred to their county of residence. As is standard for cases in correctional facilities, inmates and staff have been getting tested every 7 days, which will continue until all results come back negative. The jail case is currently under investigation, and Public Health and law enforcement agencies are exhausting all tracing resources to mitigate further exposure.

New information regarding Avalon Care Center cases, Public Health states; as is standard for cases identified in skilled nursing facilities, the staff and residents have been getting tested every 7 days. Ten staff in total were identified through Avalon’s employee screening. No further cases have been identified at this time, and continued testing is ongoing.

Tuolumne residents tested 6,929*, positive 84, hospitalized 2, active cases 22, total recovered 62. Tuolumne’s “Active Cases” includes all positive cases that are under investigation, in isolation, or hospitalized.

Daily COVID-19 Cases* County

Active Date New Today

Hospital/ICU Alpine 1 7/16 0 0 Amador 18 7/15 1 8 Calaveras 51 7/15 8 0 Mariposa 5 7/16 1 1 Madera 548 7/16 82 14 Merced 1,132 7/16 53 31 Mono 23 7/16 9 N/A San Joaquin 1,951 7/16 252 246/55 Stanislaus 2,661 7/16 260 148/45 Tuolumne 22 7/16 5 1 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases* County

Recovered(new) All Positives Deaths Alpine 1(+0) 2 0 Amador 31(+0) 49 0 Calaveras 24(+3) 75 0 Mariposa 29(+2) 35 1 Madera 577(10) 1136 11 Merced 1,166(+80) 2,313 15 Mono 39(+0) 63 1 San Joaquin 3,147(+93) 7,680 81 Stanislaus 3,055(+171) 5,777 61 Tuolumne 62(+0) 84 0

**Active cases as reported by the county or recovered and deceased known positive cases minus total known cases or for Merced, Mono and San Joaquin Counties a rolling 14-day total.

* Tuolumne County testing numbers include those routed through Public Health to a Public Health Laboratory and those reported through the State infectious disease reporting system. All positive cases of Tuolumne County residents must be reported to Public Health. State data is here.

Tuolumne County Public Health Updates

Wondering about face shields? People who are exempted from wearing a face covering due to a medical condition, who are employed in a job involving regular contact with others should wear a non-restrictive alternative, such as a face shield with a drape on the bottom edge, as long as their condition permits it. Here’s what that looks like. Using a face shield without an apron or using a smaller, partial shield is inadequate as it still allows for droplets to escape from the wearer.

They should only be worn by those who meet the state medical exemption and the CDC does not recommend use of face shields for normal everyday activities or as a substitute for cloth face coverings. A link to the state face covering document is here. More helpful info about cloth face coverings: https://covid19.ca.gov/masks-and-ppe/

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face mask if you aren’t sure you can maintain physical distancing while in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

