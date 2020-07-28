Library Launches COVID-19 Protocol Friendly Curbside Pickup

Tuolumne County Public Library logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — While COVID-19 concerns have closed public libraries until further notice, local officials have enabled a workaround.

According to Tuolumne County Public Library officials, a new Curbside Service is now available that allows patrons to pick up items after placing them on hold by accessing the local library system’s Online Catalog or by calling the library directly.

The temporary program, recently approved by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, is now being offered at the Sonora Main Library. There, library patrons will find a clearly marked curbside pickup location in place along with COVID-19 protocol measures. Officials say once things are running smoothly at that location, services will be rolled out at some of the county’s other branch libraries.

The service at Sonora Library is available to all county library cardholders in good standing. Hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

To use the pickup service, you must have your library card number and items placed on hold ready to be picked up. Library staff will contact patrons as soon as their requested materials become available to arrange, in advance, the pickup time and date. At that point, staff will personally deliver them to patrons at the curb.

Before Re-Shelving Books Get Temporary Quarantine

Borrowings can subsequently be returned at any of the County Public Library outside book drops. Officials note that items are quarantined for 72 hours before they are checked back in; at that time, they are removed from the patron’s library account.

Beginning Aug. 1, the libraries will be re-instituting fines and fees for any new materials checked out through the Curbside Service program, to encourage patrons to return all materials on or before the due date. At that point, there is an opportunity to renew items that have not been requested by someone else or reserve the opportunity to check them out as they again become available.

Library officials share they have been calling those patrons who have items already requested and have received very positive feedback about the new service.

If you do not already have a library card, you can apply for one online and if you have children you can apply for them as well. To access the web page, click here. If you do not have internet access, you can call the library to apply for a card or request library materials at 209 533-5507.

To get to the online Library Catalog, click here.