Injured Fledgling Being Treated In Order To Soar With Eagles

Injured golden eagle found on the shoreline of New Hogan Lake View Photos

Valley Springs, CA – Eagle-eyed visitors made quite a find at New Hogan Lake on Friday when they spotted a bird that had fallen out of the sky.

The recreators were able to flag down a Marine Safety Deputy and direct him to their find on the lake’s shoreline. The deputy flew to where the fowl had been sighted. Once there, he discovered a juvenile golden eagle injured and lying on the ground, as can be seen in the picture in the image box.

The then deputy sprang into action, catching the hurt eagle and taking it by boat to the marine safety headquarters. He was met there by a member of the Tri-County Wildlife Care based in Amador County, who attended to the raptor’s immediate needs.

While no details were given on the bird’s injuries, the animal rescue will nurse the feathered friend they now call “Joey” back to health. It is unclear how long that could take. When Joey is recovered, he will be released back into the wild and hopefully remain in the skies above the lake to the delight of the visitors below.