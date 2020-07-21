Tuesday Covid-19 Case Update For Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health officials released the Tuesday Coronavirus testing update. Three new cases were identified today. Two of the newly identified individuals with Covid-19 are isolating at home and one is hospitalized. According to Tuolumne County Public Health none of the new cases appear to be associated with the jail cases. Three previously identified individuals have been moved from isolation to recovered, one left the hospital and another who was isolating is now hospitalized. No further case details about this weeks new cases has been released yet.

Tuolumne residents tested 7,392*, positive 104 (53 females and 51 males), hospitalized 6, active cases 31, total recovered 73. Tuolumne’s “Active Cases” includes all positive cases that are under investigation, in isolation, or hospitalized.

The no-cost state testing site open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds from Tuesday to Saturday from 7am to 7pm strongly recommends appointments scheduled ahead of time at www.lhicare.com/covidtesting Walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (a parent or guardian must accompany the child).

Daily COVID-19 Cases* County

Active Date New Today Hospital/ICU Alpine 1 7/16 0 0 Amador 27 7/21 5 4 Calaveras 49 7/21 7 0 Mariposa 5 7/21 0 1 Madera 714 7/21 25 25 Merced 1,190 7/21 26 67 Mono 40 7/21 0 N/A San Joaquin 1,793 7/21 478 220/71 Stanislaus 3,307 7/20 164 254/55 Tuolumne 31 7/21 3 6 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases* County

Recovered(new) All Positives Deaths Alpine 1(+0) 2 0 Amador 35(+0) 62 0 Calaveras 44(+10) 94 1 Mariposa 32(+0) 38 1 Madera 712(65) 1,439 13 Merced 1,601(+93) 2,813 22 Mono 44(+0) 84 1 San Joaquin 3,424(+86) 8,799 95 Stanislaus 3,130(+0) 6,508 71 Tuolumne 73(+3) 104 0

**Active cases as reported by the county or recovered and deceased known positive cases minus total known cases or for Merced, Mono and San Joaquin Counties a rolling 14-day total.

* Tuolumne County testing numbers include those routed through Public Health to a Public Health Laboratory and those reported through the State infectious disease reporting system. All positive cases of Tuolumne County residents must be reported to Public Health. State data is here.

Tuolumne County Public Health Updates

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited. The site now offers testing for children ages 3 and older (parent or guardian must accompany the child).

Wondering about face shields? People who are exempted from wearing a face covering due to a medical condition, who are employed in a job involving regular contact with others should wear a non-restrictive alternative, such as a face shield with a drape on the bottom edge, as long as their condition permits it. Here’s what that looks like. Using a face shield without an apron or using a smaller, partial shield is inadequate as it still allows for droplets to escape from the wearer.

They should only be worn by those who meet the state medical exemption and the CDC does not recommend use of face shields for normal everyday activities or as a substitute for cloth face coverings. A link to the state face covering document is here. More helpful info about cloth face coverings: https://covid19.ca.gov/masks-and-ppe/

In regard to antibody testing, Public Health cannot speak to the accuracy of the tests being offered by commercial laboratories and we are not currently making a recommendation for the testing. Individuals should contact their healthcare provider to determine if testing is recommended. It is important to note that the relationship between antibody presence and immunity is not currently known. This means that if a person tests positive for antibodies, it does not necessarily mean that the person is immune to COVID-19. It is unknown if people who test positive for COVID-19 antibodies are at risk of infection. Also, antibody tests have not been shown to definitively diagnose or exclude SARS-CoV-2 infection.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community