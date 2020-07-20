Second Tuolumne County Jail Inmate Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports this afternoon that another inmate in the jail has tested positive for coronavirus.

The first inmate tested positive on July 15 and was released prior to the test results being known. The second case, confirmed today, is an inmate who has been custody for the past several months. The positive inmate is now isolated and being monitored, per the direction of Health Officer Dr. Liza Ortiz.

The Sheriff’s Office reports, “Potentially exposed inmates who are still in the facility have been provided additional personal protective equipment and are being housed separately per quarantine procedures.”

In addition, the sheriff’s office is working closely with public health to take any additional safety measures needed, and doing periodic testing, to identify any additional cases at the jail.

The latest update from the Tuolumne County Public Health Department on Friday noted that there have been at least 85 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county. Public Health often waits until Monday to release numbers from the weekend, but with inmate addition, there are now at least 86 cases.