One New Covid-19 Case In Tuolumne, Active Cases At 20

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health officials released the Friday Coronavirus testing update. There was one new Covid-19 case identified today, three individuals have been moved from isolation to recovered. Of the 85 residents identified with Covid-19 the majority are in their 30s and 40s and 48 are female and 37 are male.

Details about many of the 20 active cases was shared here yesterday.

Tuolumne residents tested 7,041*, positive 85, hospitalized 2, active cases 20, total recovered 65. Tuolumne’s “Active Cases” includes all positive cases that are under investigation, in isolation, or hospitalized.

The Public Health Department notes the vast majority of the cases are not connected to previous cases, and the source of infection is often unknown. They say “As a reminder, Tuolumne County is experiencing community transmission, which means that we may not be able to identify where a person acquired the virus, and we may not be able to identify all contacts.” More information is below, Tuolumne residents who think they may have been exposed to a positive case, please call Public Health’s call center at 533-7440. People should be vigilant about taking preventive measures to protect themselves in all situations. Stay six feet apart. Wear a face covering. Wash your hands.

Daily COVID-19 Cases* County

Active Date New Today Hospital/ICU Alpine 1 7/16 0 0 Amador 20 7/17 2 2 Calaveras 53 7/17 12 0 Mariposa 5 7/17 1 1 Madera 559 7/17 43 13 Merced 1,131 7/17 90 59 Mono 23 7/17 9 N/A San Joaquin 1,759 7/17 139 200/49 Stanislaus 2,661 7/17 260 148/45 Tuolumne 20 7/17 1 2 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases* County

Recovered(new) All Positives Deaths Alpine 1(+0) 2 0 Amador 31(+0) 51 0 Calaveras 34(+10) 87 0 Mariposa 29(+2) 35 1 Madera 609(32) 1,179 11 Merced 1,257(+91) 2,403 15 Mono 39(+0) 63 1 San Joaquin 3,240(+93) 7,819 83 Stanislaus 3,055(+171) 5,777 61 Tuolumne 65(+3) 85 0

**Active cases as reported by the county or recovered and deceased known positive cases minus total known cases or for Merced, Mono and San Joaquin Counties a rolling 14-day total.

* Tuolumne County testing numbers include those routed through Public Health to a Public Health Laboratory and those reported through the State infectious disease reporting system. All positive cases of Tuolumne County residents must be reported to Public Health. State data is here.

Tuolumne County Public Health Updates

The vast majority of the cases we are seeing are not connected to previous cases, and the source of infection is often unknown. As a reminder, Tuolumne County is experiencing community transmission, which means that we may not be able to identify where a person acquired the virus, and we may not be able to identify all contacts. We rely on those we contact, including individuals and employers, to share information to the best of their ability for us to identify and contact others who may have been exposed. This is done in an effort to protect the public and slow the spread of COVID-19. If you think you have been exposed to a positive case, please call our call center at 533-7440. People should be vigilant about taking preventive measures to protect themselves in all situations. Stay 6’ apart. Wear a face covering. Wash your hands.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Wondering about face shields? People who are exempted from wearing a face covering due to a medical condition, who are employed in a job involving regular contact with others should wear a non-restrictive alternative, such as a face shield with a drape on the bottom edge, as long as their condition permits it. Here’s what that looks like. Using a face shield without an apron or using a smaller, partial shield is inadequate as it still allows for droplets to escape from the wearer.

They should only be worn by those who meet the state medical exemption and the CDC does not recommend use of face shields for normal everyday activities or as a substitute for cloth face coverings. A link to the state face covering document is here. More helpful info about cloth face coverings: https://covid19.ca.gov/masks-and-ppe/

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community