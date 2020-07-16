New Covid-19 Cases Brings Total Tuolumne Cases To 80

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Health officials released the Wednesday Coronavirus testing update. There were four new cases identified today and they are isolating at home. A case that was hospitalized for COVID-19 is now isolating at home. Twelve previous cases have now recovered with a total of 17 cases in isolation, one in the hospital, and 62 recovered. Calaveras added eight new cases today as detailed here. Tuolumne, Calaveras and the City of Sonora all responded to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s newest closure order here. Calaveras further updated their plans as detailed here. New restrictions regarding testing are here.

Tuolumne residents tested 6,840*, positive 80, hospitalized 1, in isolation 17, total recovered 62.

Daily COVID-19 Cases* County

Active Date New Today

Hospital/ICU Alpine 1 7/13 0 0 Amador 17 7/15 3 3 Calaveras 51 7/15 8 0 Mariposa 6 7/15 1 1 Madera 477 7/15 51 13 Merced 1,159 7/15 77 31 Mono 15 7/15 2 N/A San Joaquin 2,050 7/15 212 197/51 Stanislaus 2,572 7/15 161 141/41 Tuolumne 18 7/15 4 1 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases* County

Recovered(new) All Positives Deaths Alpine 1(+0) 2 0 Amador 31(+7) 48 0 Calaveras 24(+3) 75 0 Mariposa 27(+5) 34 1 Madera 567(+34) 1,054 10 Merced 1,086(+62) 2,260 15 Mono 39(+0) 54 1 San Joaquin 3,058(+93) 7,428 73 Stanislaus 2,884(+447) 5,317 61 Tuolumne 62(+12) 80 0

**Active cases as reported by the county or recovered and deceased known positive cases minus total known cases or for Merced, Mono and San Joaquin Counties a rolling 14-day total.

* Tuolumne County testing numbers include those routed through Public Health to a Public Health Laboratory and those reported through the State infectious disease reporting system. All positive cases of Tuolumne County residents must be reported to Public Health. State data is here.

Tuolumne County Public Health Updates

4 new cases are being reported. All 4 of the new cases are isolating at home. A case that was hospitalized for COVID-19 is now isolating at home. 12 previous cases have now recovered. Currently, we have a total of 17 cases in isolation, 1 in the hospital, and 62 recovered. The interactive data dashboard can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/3iI70iq

The state testing reporting system is experiencing technical issues, but our current testing numbers have been updated to reflect what information was available today. We will continue to provide testing number updates as they are available.

The Business COVID-19 Recovery Webinar is this evening, Wednesday, July 15th at 6 pm. For information on registering please visit the link here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l_hwTeYwRBugXKva_uEwAw

Governor Newsom announced Monday, July 13, that all counties are required to close the following business sectors: Indoor Dining, Bars, Breweries & Pubs (indoor and outdoor), Wineries & Tasting Rooms, Indoor Movie Theaters, Family Entertainment Centers, Zoos & Indoor Museums, and Cardrooms. Dr. Ortiz, Interim County Health Officer has issued an updated Local Health Officer Order in alignment with today’s directive from the state. The local health order can be viewed here.

At this time, Tuolumne County is not on the county monitoring list. Details on what’s now open and closed can be viewed here: https://covid19.ca.gov/roadmap-counties/

* In regard to whether or not individuals have been symptomatic: Cases in Tuolumne County have presented with a full range of symptoms, from being asymptomatic (having no symptoms), experiencing mild symptoms, those who have had more severe symptoms, including those who needed to seek medical attention, and those who have been hospitalized for COVID-related issues. An individual’s symptoms frequently change throughout the progression of the disease, so reporting how ill they are at the time of our report, does not necessarily indicate the severity of their illness throughout their infection with COVID-19.

As is standard practice for a county of our size with the number of cases we have, the health department does not release information that could compromise protected health information. As we begin to experience larger numbers of cases and “hot spots” may become evident, it may become useful to the public to know where those areas are. Every supervisorial district has had multiple cases. There is no part of the county that does not have community transmission. Additionally, Tuolumne County residents regularly travel throughout the county and regularly travel across county lines, so where they reside is not necessarily where the highest risk is. No matter the specific geographic location, everyone remains vulnerable to the disease and should take the recommended precautions to help protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community. The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

In regard to antibody testing, Public Health cannot speak to the accuracy of the tests being offered by commercial laboratories and we are not currently making a recommendation for the testing. Individuals should contact their healthcare provider to determine if testing is recommended. It is important to note that the relationship between antibody presence and immunity is not currently known. This means that if a person tests positive for antibodies, it does not necessarily mean that the person is immune to COVID-19. It is unknown if people who test positive for COVID-19 antibodies are at risk of infection. Also, antibody tests have not been shown to definitively diagnose or exclude SARS-CoV-2 infection.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face mask if you aren’t sure you can maintain physical distancing while in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community