Calaveras County Records Eight New COVID-19 Cases

Calaveras Public Health View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Eight new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Calaveras County.

Public health officials gave this breakdown of the age and gender of those infected in these latest cases. They include a female between 0 to 17 years of age, one male between 18 to 49 years of age, one male and one female between 50 to 64 years of age, and two males and two females over 65 years of age. Contact tracing investigations are underway for all.

Using the districts of the county as a marker for the areas where these individuals reside, five of the cases were reported from District 1, one case was reported from District 2, and two cases were reported from District 4. The districts can be viewed on the map.

Pointing to the recent state mandate for some business closures, as reported here, Calaveras County Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita stressed, “We continue to see an increased number of new cases in our county. Yesterday, the State of California took steps to close certain business sectors statewide as cases continue to rise in efforts to slow the spread,” He advised, “We must take every opportunity to slow the spread but we need everyone’s help to do so – stay home as much as possible, avoid crowded places, confined spaces, and enjoy summer only with those from your household.”

These latest cases bring the county’s total confirmed coronavirus cases to seventy-five. Of those, 38 are males and 37 are females. The age ranges with the most cases are 18 to 49 with 35 cases and 65 and above with 22. Currently, 51 are active cases and 24 have since recovered.