Calaveras Unified Schools Moving Towards Hybrid Re-opening

Calaveras High School View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Superintendent of Calaveras County’s largest school district updated parents on the current plan to reopen schools in a hybrid fashion.

Calaveras Unified School District Superintendent Mark Campbell held a virtual online town hall-style event yesterday in which he detailed the latest planning efforts. He acknowledged that everything is “subject to change daily” due to COVID-19, but the district is doing its best to move a plan forward.

He noted that the current efforts are focusing on reopening the schools with a “blended program.” It would have students coming to the classroom one day per week, and distance learning would occur on the other days. A quarter of the students would come on Monday, a quarter on Tuesday, a quarter on Wednesday and quarter on Thursday to minimize the classroom size. It would be a “minimum day schedule.” Teachers would use the afternoon hours, and Fridays, for planning purposes. He stressed that the goal, and desire of everyone, is to eventually get back to a full everyday schedule, when health conditions allow. The district is working closely with the Calaveras County Public Health Department.

At this point the district is not anticipating having sports or extra-curricular activities at first, but he noted that those issues will be decided by the state. With various parts of the state going full distance learning, and local schools doing a blended schedule, Campbell is not anticipating that the state will allow things like fall football and volleyball activities to take place.

Face coverings will be required by students and staff, and the schools will “do their best” to educate parents and students about the rules. Campbell did acknowledge that it is unrealistic to require staff to enforce and regulate things like face coverings and social distancing from a discipline perspective.

He also noted that it is possible that some students in special needs programs, and those with IEP’s, could be in the classroom for more than one day per week, depending on the situation.

If parents are concerned about sending students to class at all, he noted that Sierra Hills within the district is an alternative for people desiring full distance learning.

The Calaveras Unified School District includes Calaveras High, Gold Strike Continuation, Jenny Lind Elementary, Mokelumne Hill Elementary, Preschool Services, Railroad Flat Elementary, San Andreas Elementary, Sierra Hills, Toyon Middle School, Valley Springs Elementary and West Point Elementary.

