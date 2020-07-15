Update: Structure Fire In Soulsbyville, One Person Injured

Update at 5 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore relays that crews have contained the Monte Fire burning on a property in Soulsbyville. A workshop/outbuilding in the 19500 block of Soulsbyville Road, between Draper Mine and Monte Grande roads, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

A civilian who was on the property sustained injuries in the fire, but Kilgore did not have any details on those injuries or the person’s condition. A small crew will remain on scene mopping up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Update at 4:30 p.m.: Crews have knocked down most of the dubbed “Monte Fire” in a workshop/outbuilding in the 19500 block of Soulsbyville Road, between Draper Mine and Monte Grande roads in Soulsbyville. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore relays that one person, a civilian, that was on the property was injured in the fire, but she did not have any details on the injuries or the person’s condition. She adds that about a quarter of the building still has active flames, which crews are working to knockdown. All aircraft have been released as there is no longer any threat to nearby vegetation.

Update at 4 p.m.: Columbia aircraft and ground crews continue to work a structure fire in the Soulsbyville area. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore requests that the public stays out of the area. She adds that crews are actively and aggressively attacking the blaze burning in a workshop on a property in the 19500 block of Soulsbyville Road, between Draper Mine and Monte Grande roads. Kilgore recounts that the structure was fully engulfed when crews arrived on the scene and the flames were threatening nearby vegetation, but crews have mitigated that problem.

A special thanks to our community news partners, Bob Riede, Aubrey Self, Melina Biehl, Karen Jensen, Marty Miles, and Tim Hughes For the photos.

Update at 3:30 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports the fire burning along Soulsbyville Road, between Draper Mine and Monte Grande roads in Soulsbyville is in an outbuilding or workshop. She adds that the structure was fully engulfed when crews arrived on the scene and the flames are threatening nearby vegetation. Kilgore requests that the public stays out of the area as additional resources are having trouble getting through traffic.

A special thanks to our community news partners, Bob Riede, Aubrey Self, Melina Biehl, Karen Jensen, Marty Miles, and Tim Hughes For the photos.

Original post at 3:15 p.m.: Soulsbyvile, CA — A structure fire has all of Columbia aircraft and ground crews heading to the Soulsbyville area.

CAL Fire reports it is a home located in the 19500 block of Soulsbyville Road, between Draper Mine and Monte Grande roads, but no further details are available at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

[mapsmarker marker=”2223″]