Coronavirus Friday Local County Testing Updates

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Health officials and other counties have released their Friday Coronavirus testing updates. There are four new coronavirus cases identified today in Tuolumne and two more have moved to a ‘recovered’ status. Public health released new demographic information about the 64 positive cases as detailed in the news story here. Details about Tuolumne County’s virtual town hall and planning for a possible soft-opening of Tuolumne County schools in August was posted here.

Total tested* 6,425, total Tuolumne residents positive 64, hospitalized 0, in isolation 22, total recovered 42.

Calaveras cases also increased by six, those numbers are detailed here.

Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, Stanislaus county’s health officer, said in a video posted Monday the county’s 50-plus-member contact tracing team has fallen behind on verification of coronavirus test results. Wednesday, July 8, the number of total Stanislaus positive coronavirus test results was 3,004 on Wednesday which increased by 1,360 to 4,364 on Thursday. They report 4,633 total positive cases today. Active cases, the number of cases not listed as recovered or deceased, increased 300% from 398 to 1,604 and went up to 1,813 today. Vaishampayan says “As the team makes progress with the backlog, daily totals reported this week will reflect a true increase, while some will be older test results.” Deaths attributed to coronavirus in Stanislaus increased from 45 to 50 on Wednesday, did not increase on Thursday, July 9, and increased by one to 51 today.

San Joaquin is up to 6,279 total positive cases with about 200 new positive cases per day. Looking back at our reports, it took them six less days to double their rolling 14-day average number of positive cases: Mid-June 500, by June 28 over 1,000, and on Monday, July 6, over 2,000 active cases) Sadly 68 deaths have been attributed to coronavirus with over half, 54%, occurring in June and July. Statically the reported Covid-19 deaths represent 2.2% of all deaths in San Joaquin compared to past years (2017-2019) through May. Overall deaths from all causes are up 4% in San Joaquin and are also elevated in Amador, Calaveras and Tuolumne counties compared to an average of the past year’s first five months. Alpine, Amador, Calaveras and Tuolumne have not reported any deaths related to coronavirus, Mariposa and Mono county reported one each several months ago and due to their smaller population, monthly vital statistics are unavailable to evaluate. Stanislaus deaths are not higher than average. Monthly statistics are released by the California Department of Public Health here.

Charts of hospital information for both San Joaquin and Stanislaus are available through our Coronavirus page and our Daily Public Health Page here.

Active** Coronavirus cases by county (as of 7/10/20 5:30 PM)

Alpine – 1, Amador – 16, Calaveras – 46 as detailed here, Mariposa – 8, Madera – 435, Merced – 1,060, Mono – 19, San Joaquin – 2,130, Stanislaus – 1,813, Tuolumne – 22.

**Active cases as reported by the county or for Merced, Mono and San Joaquin Counties a rolling 14-day total.

* Tuolumne County testing numbers include those routed through Public Health to a Public Health Laboratory and those reported through the State infectious disease reporting system. All positive cases of Tuolumne County residents must be reported to Public Health.

Tuolumne County Public Health Update:

We are reporting 4 new cases in Tuolumne County today and all individuals are currently isolating at home. We have added demographic information (age and gender statistics) to our data dashboard.

The no-cost state testing site is open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins are extremely limited.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.



