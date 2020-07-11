Calaveras County With Six New COVID-19 Cases Is Up To 67

Calaveras County COVID-19 Numbers July 10 2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Friday Calaveras Public Health in its bi-weekly report counts six new cases of COVID-19 in the county with increased numbers of younger patients.

Officials say these new cases include a male and female between 0 to 17 years of age; two females and one male between 18 and 49; and a female between 50 to 64. To view an infographic of the cases across districts, click into the image box.

“We are seeing increasing cases of COVID-19 in younger adults and while those over 65 years old are at higher risk of hospitalization or death, younger folks are also developing the more serious disease as well,” shares Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita. “Everyone in our community is either at risk or can spread the virus to someone who is — so let’s do everything we can to prevent a surge.”

This includes staying home as much as possible and avoiding crowded places, confined spaces, and close contact with those outside of your household. Dr. Kelaita stresses that it is equally important for local businesses to follow directives to keep patrons safe and healthy, which requires mandating employees and customers to wear face coverings.

To date, Calaveras Public Health has reported 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 34 females and 33 males. Of the confirmed cases, 21 have since recovered and 46 remain active of which none are hospitalized. The age breakdown of these patients is six between the ages of 0-17; 34 18-49; nine 50-64; and 18 65-plus.

So far, the testing total is 3,196. There have not yet been any reported deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

No-cost testing remains available to anyone age 12 or over who would like to get one through the OptumServe COVID-19 testing site at Calaveras County Fairgrounds. The operating hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Due to increase testing demand, walk-ins are not being accepted at this time. You can sign up online by clicking here. Or call 1-888- 634-1123.

Officials say symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Besides fever or chills, a cough. shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, symptoms might include fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, a new loss of taste or smell. It is also possible that a sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and/or diarrhea could be symptomatic.