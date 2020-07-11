Partly sunny
Four New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County Bring Total to 64

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – Four new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Friday in Tuolumne County and newly released demographic information reveals a trend regarding those being infected.

Health officials relay that the new cases are not linked to the Avalon Care Center or jail outbreak and that all the individuals are currently isolating at home.

The new information added to the county’s daily testing update lists the gender and age breakdown of those infected with the virus, as shown in the graphic. It shows that nearly double the number of women have contracted the disease over men, with 41 females versus 23 males.

The age breakdown shows that younger adults make up the most cases, with over 43 of the 64 total cases under the age of 49. Those ages 50 to 69 represent 13 cases with 7 in their 50s and 6 in their 60s.  Surprisingly, the lowest number of cases is in the highest risk category with a total of 8 cases for those 70 and above.

