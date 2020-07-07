Council Picks Hawkins To Be Sonora’s New Mayor

Sonora, CA — After most recently serving as Vice Mayor, Matt Hawkins was picked to lead the Sonora City Council over the next two years.

Hawkins was unanimously selected last night to serve as Mayor through June of 2022. Mark Plummer was picked to be the Vice Mayor.

Also last night, the city council declined to give an extension to the Sonora Brewing Company to close the adjacent Bradford Street for outdoor dining. It was allowed during a two-week trial period. Instead, the council directed City Administrator Mary Rose Rutikanga to work with the business owner, Thomas Silva, about the possibility of closing a part of nearby Green Street, instead.

The council also discussed the potential of passing a resolution in the city to condemn racism. It came up in light of recent protests at Courthouse Park in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. The Council voted 5-0 to direct staff to create a committee, which include council members Colette Such and Mark Plummer, to gather information from the community, and to come back to the council with a recommendation.