New Details Released About Three Latest COVID-19 Cases

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA — The contact tracing investigation has been challenging for one of the most recent COVID-19 cases in Tuolumne County.

It was announced yesterday that a 64-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus. The public health department reports this morning that she “attended a baby shower and a birthday barbeque in the county on June 20th, and a large number of individuals have been exposed. The case-patient has been fully cooperative with the investigation. Many of the close contacts have been fully cooperative and will be quarantined at home and have been instructed to obtain appropriate testing.”

However, the department adds, “Unfortunately, some of the contacts have not cooperated with the investigation and are not cooperating with instructions to quarantine at home and obtain appropriate testing. As a result, the department has not been able to identify all contacts and has not been able to inform them of their risk.”

Anyone who may have attended one of those two events on June 20, and would like further information about steps to take, and prioritized testing, can call the COVID-19 call center at 209-533-7440.

The other two most recent cases announced over the weekend are connected. They are a 29-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman. The health department states, “They have cooperated fully with the case investigation and contact tracing, and all close contacts have been identified and notified. All close contacts are quarantined at home.”