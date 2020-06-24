Earthquake Felt In Mother Lode

Lone Pine earthquake and aftershocks View Photo

Lone Pine, CA — An earthquake with an epicenter southeast of Lone Pine was felt throughout the Mother Lode this morning.

The US Geological Survey reports that a 5.8 magnitude quake occurred at 10:40am about 10 miles outside of Lone Pine. It was followed by various aftershocks, including a 3.4 at 10:45am and a 4.6 at 10:59am.

Clarke Broadcasting received calls from listeners who felt it in areas like Cedar Ridge, Soulsbyville, Phoenix Lake and Columbia shortly after the quake.

It is unclear if there was any damage near the epicenter.