Walker Fire Climbs To 80-Percent Containment

CAL Fire tanker 91 dropping retardant on the Walker Fire View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – After nearly five days of battling the Walker Fire burning in the Salt Springs area of Calaveras County near New Hogan Lake crews have reached 80-percent containment.

The acreage remains steady at 1455 acres. Overnight, crews continued to strengthen and reinforce firelines. CAL Fire reports that rough terrain makes access to the eastern flank of the fire difficult as firefighters have to hike into the area to reach the flames.

The fire ignited Tuesday evening in the 12000 block of Walker Trail near New Hogan Dam Road. Initially, three DC-10s helped to lay retardant around the flames. Two days later, on Wednesday, CAL Fire reported that the forward rate of spread was stopped. At the height of the blaze, there was 900 fire personnel working the fire.