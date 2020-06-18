Walker Fire Forward Rate Of Spread Stopped

Bucket helicopter working the Walker Fire at Columbia Airport View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — Crews are making great progress on the Walker Fire burning in the Salt Springs area of Calaveras County near Valley Springs and south of New Hogan Lake.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that the flames’ forward rate of spread has been stopped. She adds that while the acreage remains at 1,100, crews have been able to gain 35-percent containment. Kilgore details, “All evacuation warnings have been lifted…For tonight, firefighters will continue to construct and strengthen the lines.”

Earlier concerns in the day, reported here, that Red Flag conditions with increased winds might hamper the firefighters’ efforts to contain the fire, luckily, did not come to fruition. What sparked the blaze is still under investigation. All three of the DC-10 aircraft were called off the scene today and there are currently only two helicopters working the fire. Crews will continue to work towards full containment while also mopping up in areas where they are able to do so. Click here for a timelapse video of the blaze.