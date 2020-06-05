Black Lives Matter Protests Happening In Angels Camp

Angels Camp City Hall View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — A previously canceled demonstration has been expanded upon and city officials are scurrying to prepare for it.

Angels Camp City Council has called an emergency virtual session at 12:30 p.m. to address community plans that have sprung up for two protests, one this afternoon and another one tomorrow at 3 p.m. in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, honoring George Floyd and other victims of racial violence.

The demonstrations will be at Highway 4 and 49 corridor crossroads, a popular place for local protesters to chant and wave signs at passersby.

Although a peaceful event is anticipated, council members expect to declare a local emergency for the next seven days due to the potential for civil unrest, threatened conditions, and bad behavior leading to crimes. They will also consider imposing a curfew from 8 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. Saturday that may be further extended.

Click here for a previous story posted last night about plans for the event that were canceled on Wednesday and an interview with Angels Camp Police Chief Scott Ellis addressing related issues and news he heard Thursday eve that others in the community decided to demonstrate anyway.

We will provide more details about the event as they come into the NewsCenter along with event coverage.