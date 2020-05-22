TUD Pushes Back Against CSERC’s Criticism

Sonora, CA — A new myMotherlode.com blog focuses on the Tuolumne Utilities District’s efforts to acquire PG&E water infrastructure such as Lyons Reservoir, Pinecrest Lake and the Tuolumne Main Canal.

We reported in March about the two parties’ exclusive negotiations regarding the potential transfer of the Phoenix Lake Hydroelectric Project.

The new blog submitted by TUD is authored by the Board of Director’s Vice President, Jeff Kerns. The idea to acquire the PG&E infrastructure has been criticized by John Buckley, the Executive Director of the Central Sierra Environmental Resource Center, and the blog addresses those concerns. It also lays out the fears about not acquiring the infrastructure, and having it land in someone else’s hands.

