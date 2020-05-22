Spiking Temperatures Likely To Melt Remaining Sierra Snowpack

Snow near Donnell Vista - April 25, 2020 View Photos

Sonora, CA — With a spike in temperatures forecasted over the next week, California’s meager Sierra Nevada snowpack is anticipated to melt away very soon.

Snowfall was well below average this past winter, and the California Department of Water Resources reports that the snowpack is currently only 12-percent of average for the date, statewide. The northern Sierra is 17-percent, the central Sierra is 12-percent (includes Mother Lode) and the Southern Sierra is 11-percent.

The National Weather Service’s Hanford Office reports that the temperatures over the next seven days will likely melt the remaining snow across the Sierra Nevada.

Click here to find the latest weather advisories.

Despite the dry winter, the regional reservoirs are currently doing well when it comes to supply. The Department of Water Resources reports this morning that New Melones is at 78-percent of capacity and 123-percent of the historical average. Tulloch Reservoir is at 95-percent capacity and 100-percent of the historical average. Don Pedro is at 86-percent of capacity and 114-percent of the average.