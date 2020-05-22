Hot Temperatures Are Expected Next Week

Hot weather is expected across Northern California next week.

According to the National Weather Service, strong high pressure will lead to the hottest temperatures so far this year.

The high temperatures will rise steadily this weekend, reaching the lower to mid nineties across the Central Valley by Sunday, with mostly sixties and seventies in the Sierra Nevada.

By Memorial Day, the highs are expected to be in the upper nineties in the Central Valley, with seventies and eighties in the mountains.

The peak of the heat episode is forecast to occur in the middle of next week, Tuesday through Thursday, when valley highs will range from 100 to 105 with overnight lows only in the mid sixties to lower seventies.

This will mean that a moderate to high heat risk is expected in both the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the Mother Lode by the middle of next week. Prolonged heat like this could impact not only those who are sensitive to the heat, such as the elderly or outdoor workers, but also those who do not have access to proper hydration or adequate cooling.

Some relief from the heat will be possible by the end of next week.