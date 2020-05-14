Porch Pirate Sought

Suspected porch pirate View Photos

Copperopolis, CA — Calaveras County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the porch pirate and give tips on how not to become a victim.

Anyone recognizing the man or vehicle in the image box is asked to contact investigators. The sheriff’s dispatch got a call on Wednesday morning reporting a package theft in the Copperopolis area. Security footage collected by deputies at the scene spied the small sedan pictured driving onto the property and the alleged suspect stealing a package. While deputies checked the area, they were unable to locate the suspect or his vehicle.

Those with information on the suspect or incident are asked to call the Sheriff’s anonymous Tipline at (209) 754-6030.

Sheriff’s officials provide these tips to avoid becoming a victim of package poachers:

Install security cameras or video doorbell devices. Visible security cameras can help deter criminals. Some security cameras allow you to monitor activations from your mobile device.

Coordinate with your neighbors who may be home to accept or collect your packages.

Require signatures or sign up for tracking alerts.

Request your mail be held while on vacation.

Have packages delivered to your work.

Package lockboxes can be installed near or in conjunction with your mailbox.

Keep the area around your front porch clear and visible.