Chicken Ranch Casino Evolves With The Current Times

By B.J. Hansen
Test run at Chicken Ranch Casino Drive In Theater

Jamestown, CA — Slot machines and table games are on hiatus at the Chicken Ranch Casino, so the lower parking lot has been transformed ahead of a new offering that will allow for outdoor social distancing.

A drive-in movie theater is set up for Tuolumne County residents this month, and it is scheduled to debut sometime soon. The theater will show double features, and ticket information will be forthcoming on Chicken Ranch Casino’s website and social media channels.

Chicken Ranch Casino has been closed since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

