Tuolumne Health Officials Further Clarify Stance On Current COVID-19 Restrictions

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Health Officials have put out a written statement to further clarify its stance on the current COVID-19 restrictions.

As reported here Tuesday, After Calaveras County’s Health Officer announced the lifting of some recreational restrictions, Tuolumne County’s Public Health reported they would be reviewing the situation, as detailed here. This further outline of its position on the state’s stay-at-home order they say is to clarify the state health officer Orders and Governor’s roadmap planning.

The statement makes clear that public health does not “want to be more restrictive” than the California Health Officer’s Order and is advocating that the State allow a “regional approach in flexibility.”

The entire Tuolumne County Public Health written statement can be viewed below:

According to State law, Tuolumne County Public Health will continue to follow the State Health Officer Orders. It is not the intent of Tuolumne County Public Health to be more restrictive than the California Health Officer’s Order. Our Department, and the Board of Supervisors, continue to advocate the State to allow a regional approach in flexibility. The statewide stay-at-home order is still in effect until further notice, and according to the Governor’s press conference on 4/28, he expects that the order may be modified in a matter of “weeks”.

As part of our local and regional roadmap planning, in alignment with the State Roadmap for Modifying the Stay-at-Home Order, Public Health continues to coordinate with County Innovation & Business Assistance and our business, recreation, visitation, and community agencies to plan for safe operating protocols as we await further direction from the State.

We encourage businesses and organizations to follow the Innovation & Business Assistance blog posts and connect with the agency via their website, where planning documents and information can be found. The website is www.TCDisasterAssistance.com. Virtual town hall meetings will take place in the near future. The date and time for these meetings will be released via a press release and posted on the Public Health website.

This evening, Wednesday, April 29th a second webinar for businesses will be held to gain input on this planning process. Businesses can register for the webinar at this link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l_hwTeYwRBugXKva_uEwAw

Tuolumne County has been fortunate to remain in containment with very few cases and no evidence of COVID-19 community transmission, and we thank the public for their part in that. We understand the challenges that the stay-at-home order presents. We are planning for, and look forward to moving into Stage 2 safely, as more information comes to us from the State. The Governor’s most recent update on the State plan can be viewed at https://www.gov.ca.gov/2020/04/28/governor-newsom-providesupdate-on-californias-pandemic-resilience-roadmap