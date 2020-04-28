Tuolumne Public Health Not Ready To Relax COVID-19 Restrictions

Tuolumne County COVID-19 Community Resources Portal View Photo

Sonora, CA – While a neighboring county has made some revisions to the coronavirus restriction, Tuolumne County Public Health officials are still reviewing the situation.

In a written statement released today, health officials acknowledge that they “are aware that other jurisdictions in surrounding counties have issued new or amended Health Officer Orders that address recreation and other activities related to the statewide stay-at-home order.” They are referring to Calaveras County where the health officer there announced that restrictions on some recreational activities have been lifted, as earlier reported here. Tuolumne health officials relay, “We are currently reviewing clarifying information from the State to ensure that we continue to adhere to State Orders as we implement actions locally.”

The release also notes that the data table COVID-19 weekday testing report is being changed. It will no longer give the total pending tests. They attribute the change to the fact that “as testing capabilities improve and results are received more expediently, it is no longer necessary to report pending tests.”

There is also mention that in a few days, the County will be starting “Project RoomKey,” which provides shelter for those who meet certain criteria, as detailed in this earlier article. Health officials advise that more details and contact information will be forthcoming.

Additionally, help for those needing assistance due to the coronavirus is included in the release announcing a new COVID-19 Community Resources Website. It will connect the public with resources such as local food assistance, grocery and restaurant information, community agency services, among others. The site also allows organizations to fill out a form to be included as a resource on the website. Click here for the resource site.