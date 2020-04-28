Calaveras County Loosening Some COVID-19 Restrictions

Dr. Dean Kelaita Speaks At Calaveras Supervisors Meeting View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Recreational activities, like boating, golfing, hiking, fishing, ATV riding, and horseback riding can again proceed in Calaveras County as along as strict social distancing practices are adhered to.

Calaveras Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita announced the revisions to the health order at this morning’s board of supervisors meeting. It is under a provision in the state’s directive that allows for outdoor recreation. He added that people will be allowed to use parking areas, like those near boat ramps and at golf courses, as long as people keep six feet of social distance and do not congregate in groups. He further clarified that green spaces are ok to recreate at, but children’s playgrounds will remain closed.

Dr. Kelaita added that while you can now put a personal boat in the water to recreate, you still cannot rent a commercial vessel, as that is deemed a non-essential business, per the Governor’s Office.

He says over the past six weeks, Calaveras County residents have successfully “flattened the curve,” but the coronavirus “isn’t done yet.”

He anticipates additional steps to be taken to reopen businesses over the coming weeks, at the direction of the Governor’s Office.

Supervisor Benjamin Stopper praised the revisions, and said it will be a benefit to the “mental health” of residents. He also praised the local owners of golf courses for coming together and developing a plan to reopen safely, and presenting it to CAO Albert Alt. He also noted that he has heard similar concerns from local real estate agents, and hopes that they will be listened to when it comes to safely reopening their industry.

Board chair Merita Callaway asked about whether nearby ancillary businesses for the outdoor activities will be allowed to reopen, to which Dr. Kelaita said that many of those commercial activities, like bait shops, are still non-exempt, and must remain closed.

Supervisor Dennis Mills asked about long term rentals, like those a Lake Tulloch. Dr. Kelaita notes that “recreational travel” is still something not allowed in the state, but there could be exceptions if it is to house an essential person doing work.

Dr. Kelaita added that around 400 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Calaveras County, there are 13 confirmed cases and no deaths. He anticipates testing, statewide, to continue to ramp up in the weeks ahead.