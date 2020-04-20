Newsom: More Clarity Coming About Recovery Plan

Governor Gavin Newsom Delivers Daily Briefing View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom stated during his afternoon briefing today that more information will be released later this week about the state’s “roadmap to recovery.”

Newsom acknowledged that the big question most everyone in the state is curious about relates to when the “stay at home” restrictions will be reduced and more businesses will be allowed to reopen. He stated that he will provide more specifics and clarity this Wednesday at noon regarding how the state is doing when it comes to reaching needed benchmarks.

He also noted today that California eclipsed 1,000 COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend, bringing the current total to 1,208. Hospitalizations increased by 1.9-percent yesterday and the number of ICU patients was up by 2.8-percent. However, he stressed, “Progress is being made. You are bending and beginning to flatten the curve. It is still, nonetheless, rising.”

Newsom’s announcement comes after more protests occurred nationwide over the weekend regarding the stay at home restrictions. We reported last week about a protest occurring at Courthouse Park in Sonora.