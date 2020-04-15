State Meeting About Fishing Restrictions Rescheduled For Today

selective focus photography of man holding fishing rod View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The California Fish and Game Commission will have a meeting online today, and only one item is on the agenda.

It is a vote on giving the Department of Fish and Wildlife the ability to delay or suspend recreational and sport fishing if it is requested by local public health officials. State leaders note that it is not a statewide ban. We reported last week that the item was discussed at a meeting that started during the morning of April 9, but the call volume overwhelmed the site, as over 500 participants were taking part.

The meeting is now scheduled for this morning at 10am.

The action would have a sunset clause of May 31.

Information about how to take part is listed below:

1. How to Listen to the Meeting (no public comment) If you do not wish to make a public comment, please use this option. As always, if you want to watch a “live stream” of the meeting (also referred to as a live webcast), please visit www.fgc.ca.gov the day of the meeting. Since everyone is participating remotely, there will not be a live video, just audio with a screen that shows the agenda items. You will also be able to follow the presentations via the live webcast.

2. How to View Presentations Presentations to be made during the meeting will be available on Tuesday, April 14 in a separate PDF document at https://fgc.ca.gov/Meetings/2020. Presentations will also be viewable on the live webcast (see #1).

3. How to Provide Public Comment – No Pre-registration Required Please use this option if you want to make a comment or do not have an internet connection that allows you to view the webcast. When you first join the call, you will be placed on mute; you will hear music until the operator begins the call. Once the call begins and the Commission is ready to start hearing public comment on agenda items, President Eric Sklar will ask who would like to comment. If you would like to comment, please press #2 on your phone to “raise your hand” and alert the operator that you would like to speak. The operator will unmute phone lines one-by-one. When it is your turn to speak, you will hear an automated recording that “your line has been unmuted.”

Call information for April 15, 2020 starting at 10:00 a.m. (you may join the teleconference 10 minutes prior) Dial-in: 888-251-2949 or 215-861-0694 Access Code: 4815955##

If an automated recording indicates the teleconference is full, please use the overflow access code: 8498381##