Vote On Changes To Fishing Postponed

Sacramento, CA — A state meeting to discuss potential actions that could curb the ability to fish during the coronavirus pandemic was quickly canceled after it started and quickly got out of control.

The Associated Press reports that the online meeting was overwhelmed by over 500 participants, and some were calling the state leaders names like “fascists.”

The California Fish and Game Commission meeting was to vote on giving state officials the ability to work with county leaders to close fishing in some areas, but only if requested by the local health officials.

Governor Gavin Newsom later stressed during an afternoon press conference that the state is not trying to close fishing statewide, but only potentially in areas where local communities are concerned that they may see too many travelers visiting.

Commission President Eric Sklar and California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) Director Charlton H. Bonham made the following joint statement:

“We are very appreciative of the passion we heard from those that were able to join this morning’s call. It is clear that the call volume was overwhelming and the technology wasn’t ready. We acknowledge that this is a challenge as we attempt to navigate new technology for meetings. We are frustrated by what happened today and are looking for a remedy now. We understand that many members of the public and media were unable to join the call and because we also understand the importance to many of you, we need to ensure that you have an opportunity to provide input.”

Officials are still planning to make a decision before the start of the Eastern Sierra Trout season on April 25.

Input can be sent to fgc@fgc.ca.gov