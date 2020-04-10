TUD Sewer Improvements Will Impact Traffic

One-way traffic control flagger sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — Work is underway on a sewer rehabilitation project in Sonora and it will impact traffic over the coming weeks, according to the Tuolumne Utilities District.

Express Sewer and Drain, Inc. of Sacramento received the $204,000 construction contract to install 5,000 lineal feet of piping at various locations.

Today, Columbia Way is closed between Dane Lane and Highway 49.

Nearby, between April 13-17, there will be one-way traffic control between Dane Lane and North Washington Street.

April 20-22 there will be one-way traffic control on Racetrack Road between West Walnut Street and 11395 Racetrack Road.

When traffic control is in place, be prepared for 10 minute days. Avoid the area if possible. All of the work and traffic impacts will occur between 7am-4pm.