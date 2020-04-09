Przybyla Details Outreach To Local Businesses

Sonora, CA — Cole Przybyla, Tuolumne County’s Director of Innovation and Business Assistance, has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog about resources available in the response to COVID-19.

He highlights some state and federal programs available to help local businesses, like the Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster and Advance program and the Paycheck Protection Program.

Click here to view the new blog.

To view an earlier blog with a link to a business webinar hosted by Przybyla, click here.